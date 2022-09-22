You should only vote for the following for both Council and Mayor.

#1 Myself, Richard Seager - for honesty, public transport, cycling, financial independence & transparency.

#2 Lee Vandervis - back here after clearing up the nonsense at 15 Princes St a week ago. He’s similar to me in a lot of ways in that we’re not establishment choices, obviously more experienced at Council than I am, but he likes cars and I like public transport and cycles. If you are going to put him top, can you put me 2nd? And yes I know that he is reputed to have a temper but in both 2019 and 2022 I’ve only seen it once. It’s my view that nobody is perfect but Aaron is, and always has been, very unfriendly. As far as I can see Lee is friendly to us all, even Mandy most of the time.

Leave the spaces below Lee or me blank. Mark me #1 not #✓ as a ✓ likely won’t be counted. If you don’t want Lee in just leave all spaces below me blank.

If you want a woman on council the only possible candidates are;

Lynette Scott (seems fine but I don’t know her very well)

Pamela Taylor (conservative, religious and not a cycling fan, in fact somewhat anti cycle, but brave)

Apologies to the liberal women out there but unfortunately it seems to me that there’s none, who claim the tag, worth voting for. It’s not very liberal in my view for example to say that men can just say they’re women and then be able to enter women’s facilities. And the only other candidates, other than Pamela, who have expressed opposition to that are all male, myself, Lee and Jules. And I did have two other women with Pamela on this list previously but they’ve since made it clear to me that they don’t deserve to be here for this reason and for 3 Waters. But apologies for the male bias. It’s not my fault. If you’re liberal and female you should really stand next time. Please.

You could also consider these guys for council only (but if you want me there just put me as #1 and leave the rest blank as otherwise you’re potentially stopping me from making it to council);

David Milne (seems sensible enough but not totally up to speed on the LGBQwerty stuff)

Kevin Gilbert (is opposed to the Aaron nonsense)

Jules Radich who is a little too keen to play with the bad guys really but here anyway or Brent Weatherall as he’s nowhere near the ogre that he is made out to be by Hawkins et al. Just one of these guys because they’re both Team Dunedin.

Vic Veera who seems fine but I don’t him very well.

Or even;

Malcolm Moncrieff Spittle as he knows everything about all the nonsense going on right now. I doubt that he’ll help with cycle infrastructure though.

Nobody else should get your vote. Don’t even rate them just leave any not above off your voting forms. There are no progressives standing and the other Mayoral candidates are just not good enough for Mayor or council or in Aaron’s case are just not suitable.

David Benson-Pope, Jim O’Malley, Robin McLean, Marie Laufiso, Richard Knights & Peter Barron should especially be avoided. I would also not rank Sophie, Carmen or Mandy. Or Jett.

You only need to rate the candidates that you want to rate. You don’t need to go all the way down the list to 11 (Mayor) or 39 (Council). It’s better to leave off the ones you don’t like as otherwise you risk giving them your vote.

For ORC I’d suggest a vote to Geoff Lyell and Watson Pita. Under no circumstances give your vote to Jenn (Slime) Shulzitski, Bill Southworth or James Cockle. My view is that they’re all too extreme. That is my strong opinion on Southworth & Cockle certainly sounds like he is. Slime is on her posters, but she stays in character in person so hard to tell. But too much blame is allocated to farmers by all of these guys.

Geoff is more sensible than any of those three.

The remainder I don’t know well enough but Noone is not popular from what I’ve heard and Gretchen Robertson, otherwise seems ok, got herself involved in going to David Parker which was an undemocratic move no matter what the justification.

#DCC #Dunedin #elections #localelections #ORC