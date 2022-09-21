My speech to National Council of Women at Salvation Army Princes St, September 21st 2022. Anne Marie Parsons tried to antagonize me after this meeting had finished. In the actual speech I left out Sophie’s name and didn’t have enough time left for the last paragraph.

On September 19, 1893, New Zealand Governor Lord Glasgow signed off on a new Electoral Act, granting women the right to vote. In doing so New Zealand became the first self-governed nation to allow women the right to vote. That's the claim but it's not quite that simple as Maori women already had the right to vote if they owned property which European women wern't allowed to do. It took 40 years before we had our first woman MP btw.

The National Council for women was formed 3 years after enfranchisement and one of their first calls was “to repeal the Contagious Diseases Act of 1869 which enabled police to require the medical inspection of women suspected of being 'common prostitutes' in case they had venereal disease”. Of course they took no similar action against men.

We seem to be constantly having to attend to Governments who seem to find great love for such tyrannical legislation, to wit the vile health passports of earlier this year so beloved of Hawkins and his council, apartheid that kept many of us out of cafes and swimming pools and libraries because why? Were we carrying infectious diseases? No of course we wern't. More likedly we were considered to be carrying infectious dissent to fascism. That experience gives some of us very recent experience of discrimination. But personally I think 4 months of discrimination pales against 3 jabs of an experimental medication while we were locked inside.

It is said that fascism is the combination of corporate (let's say Pfizer), religion (let's say Identity politics) and government (let's say this council). Personally I suspect the funding of all three of these is currently in common. Aaron did mutter that World Economic Slogan “Build Back Better” at the Channel 39 panel interviews. So I think that's definitely an avenue to explore.







Clearly there was nothing liberal about health passes. If they'd continued one can bet that women, once again, would have been more the targets of their illiberalism than men would have been.

In another area New Zealand also claims to be ahead of the field as 58 women currently sit in the NZ Parliament. But there is a bias towards women being list candidates rather than electorate ones. And considering that all current MPs support Identity Politics and vaccine passports I don't think there's a single liberal female voice in our current Parliament.

Many of the so called left candidates in this local election have talked about racism. Of course this is not self reflection on their parts, acknowledging that they live comfortably in monocultural areas but more claims on you and me. They think that a bit of Maori at the beginning and end of their speeches absolves them of their own racism. Meanwhile those of us born in the working class know our fellow workers to be of many different backgrounds. It's completely normal for us.

None of the women candidates in this election, other than Pamela, support women's rights not to have men in their changing rooms. There arn't any Kate Shepherds there let alone let's say a Posie Parker. In fact I've probably just triggered a few of them by even mentioning Posie Parker who unlike them knows what a woman is. Adult human female.

Also maybe Sophie might like to explain why many, many gay men and women are saying that transgender ideology is homophobic. What's going on there Sophie? Also why is the ideology targeted against lesbians and feminists? Why not against gay or straight men?







Anyway let's get back to the claims of racism. I've had several emails from voters in this election pointing out that they've been called racists by Aaron (on no basis I'd add) and if you go on to twitter and search Aaron's handle and the words racist (50) or racism (36) then you will find many references, he's very keen on the topic. Recently in relation to 3 Waters where he thinks it will do that theft by the Govt favours. And there are still tweets up on line where Aaron is specifically calling voters in this city racists. It is an absolute disgrace.

Other left candidates have been doing the same. It seems policy. It also seems to indicate that they despise you voters.

I'm left too, but not this left.

And why do we have a Mayor that has done nothing other than work for such gamed media as Radio One? He has no experience of anything else. He is not a Dunedin Mayor, he doesn't know this city. He doesn't hang around at Mosgiel or even the Union candidate events or even turn up at the ratepayers meetings. Only about 20 seconds of any of his speeches are about climate change and the content even then is vague. I wonder why.

Some Greens are of course eugenicists, they want a reduction in the world's population as a way of dealing with 'climate change'. A policy that seems already in place. Vale Rory Nairn.

Vote 1, Richard Seager.