Plebeian Resistance

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Jun 21, 2023

RE: "But after a brief investigation I’m not certain that China is not being stitched for covid genocide."

Of course some are trying to point to China. It's super-duper convenient and also perpetuates the ceaseless divide n conquer. Nope.

We didn't get here because nations were acting with sovereign directives, we got here through a global cooperation and agreement to depopulate the planet using the Covid pysop. Sure, there are going to be differences, and I suspect there will be lots of fracturing as we go forward but that doesn't negate the hidden hand behind the nations that coordinated all this.

Red herring.

Thanks.

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:Carl-david:'s avatar
:Carl-david:
Jun 21, 2023

Always difficult to figure out which way the Chinese Military, the controllers of all China, especially the big companies, will jump. They have been getting funds from certain groups that like to fund revolutions for at least a century, and this funding is behind the power base there. The entire 'wuhan' claims are a nonsense and a distraction. The real question, I think, is whether the Chinese Military will back the Russians all the way, or will they openly switch sides at a critical point?

Sergei Lavlov has recently said that when Ukraine falls, then so will the Globalists.

I look forward to that.

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