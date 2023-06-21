Update 20230804: I had the wrong Naomi, updated thanks to Helen

And as she says “I knew that with a bit more digging I would find China at the heart of these acts of war.”

Well it’s true that Fosun is not very far away from the Chinese Communist Party. It is for example on the same IP address as beijing.gov.cn (& quite a few other gov.cn’s). But after a brief investigation I’m not certain that China is not being stitched for covid genocide. I need to do a lot more research on this one but there’s a few things that don’t quite gel. Firstly Fosun is a Hong Kong outfit not a Shanghai or Beijing outfit. Its shareholdings also include (in rather minor stakes) the usual suspects, Blackrock, Vanguard, Charles Schwab, T. Rowe as well as something called ESG aware (Environmental, social & Corporate Governance which is a woke 2023 term for fascism). The largest shareholder though is supposedly Guo Guangchang who I think is Hong Kong domiciled. But the large percentage (circa 78%) that he has (or maybe had) doesn’t look to me like a billionaire stake, it looks like a strawman stake (i.e. it looks too large as if he’s holding it for others).

And then we see this story;

Well I wonder how much that diamond related investment arm Alpha Yu (that translates as “Alpha takes”) is really worth. We’ll get back to that another day. In the meantime there’s a few interesting tidbits in that story such as “Fosun’s stock lost about two-thirds between May 2021 and Sept. 2022 amid concerns about debt.”. Debt aye? And so they just happen to sell to the world’s largest investment “manager” aye?. And earlier we find that the other 20% of Alpha Yu was owned by the Netherlands based Lorie Holding “which owned 20% of Alpha Yu” and had sold its shares in the business to Blackrock for $113.8 million. 455 million for the other 80% of the shares looks fair then. So Blackrock is getting into diamonds? (Blackstone, Blackrock meh). Maybe, or maybe this is like investing your illgotten gains at the casino.

I suggest therefore that Fosun is run by Blackrock. I don’t have anything other than this circumstantial evidence of that yet. But I think that I feel it in my bones. China is the manufacturing arm not the capital arm.

Fosun is of course also in the ICIJ database as a client of Mossack Fonseca. Of course.

Stop being stupid China.