Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jun 19, 2022Edited

Yep had read that story (responding to a deleted post)

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jun 19, 2022

Enjoyed Lee's roundup of lots of strands.

Great to hear some free speech in action.

We are all busy trying to work out the game plans for all the crazy, so whether everything she says is correct or not doesn't really matter; it's lots of possible explanations and much better than what I can think of on my lonesome.

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