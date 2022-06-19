I don’t think so. Here’s Lee Merritt on her views of what’s going on right now. And she doesn’t take much time at all to get to viruses which she calls the '“the biggest lie”.

That part starts at about 2:24m in. Enjoy (you’ll have to click on the graphic below as Odysee doesn’t embed into Substack).

Frank you’ll like the bit around the 8m mark.

Disclaimer: This post is about Lee’s view of viruses not about what she believes about the Burkes Peerage or her own heritage later in the video. Although you can’t rule out anything in 2022.