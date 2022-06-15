Plebeian Resistance

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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
Jun 16, 2022

Good! I've only banned one guy, and I don't have trouble with anyone else.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jun 15, 2022

I've been following the same policy on my blog, too, from the very start.

People who ban differing opinions are either feeble-minded or liars (the two do not exclude each other).

Not sure what I would do, if a bot or a troll (or more of them) tried to take over the comment sections, but I guess, it would depend on the type of attack.

I hate it as the most destructive form of attack, when they flood good sites with half-truths and moronic comments. Zerohedge is a good example, although the commenters have never been rocket scientist there. (I do not comment there, but it gives me a good idea of the latest trends of manipulative news and tactics that are not addressed to the absolute-lowest level of the populace.)

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