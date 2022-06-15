No bans in place on this blog
None, zip, zilch. Not even the bots or the trolls
Please note the new policy, Substack. And kudos for the email. (Substack has unbanned Stegiel)
And you wern’t really banned Frank, just that I needed a break. That is still a policy that I might implement on occasion for everyone here. I need some time to think about it.
Good! I've only banned one guy, and I don't have trouble with anyone else.
I've been following the same policy on my blog, too, from the very start.
People who ban differing opinions are either feeble-minded or liars (the two do not exclude each other).
Not sure what I would do, if a bot or a troll (or more of them) tried to take over the comment sections, but I guess, it would depend on the type of attack.
I hate it as the most destructive form of attack, when they flood good sites with half-truths and moronic comments. Zerohedge is a good example, although the commenters have never been rocket scientist there. (I do not comment there, but it gives me a good idea of the latest trends of manipulative news and tactics that are not addressed to the absolute-lowest level of the populace.)