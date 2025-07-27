No blocks, no mutes. An amnesty
I have removed them all (there were not so many and likely I will be blocking or muting some of them again). But in the meantime there are no blocks and no mutes on this blog.
Blocks
Mutes
Yes I am going to restart this blog. But it needs to pay its way as well. At the moment there are about 1300 subscribers and about 5 paid subscribers which is well below the already low 3% or so that is expected. I am still a little tender from my marriage splitting up last Xmas so go easy or I will have no hesitation in blocking you. You know who you are.
I will not be standing for Council in Dunedin this year. I am not there and I am not ready and in reality I am also not supported right now. But I fully intend to do so in 2028 after recovering our finances (that’s mine, my wife’s and my daughter’s even if we are not together right now).
So honest and forth right. Blessings going forward. Take as much time as you need, and tolerate no fools...
the world wobbles on and so do we. try to be there for your daughter ('losing' one parent sucks, been there and still feeling guilty). thanks for all you share, be well