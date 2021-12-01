Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Dec 1, 2021

Good on you mate.

Every one should do the same.

Reply
Share
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Dec 1, 2021

I think there's a bit of wordplay going on as well. Comirnaty has restricted FDA approval but has not been distributed anywhere as far as I know. NZ has been using the Pfizer vaccine everyone else has. So no new safety concerns for the Comirnaty vaccine is like me saying there's no new safety concerns for my 2022 military adventure.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture