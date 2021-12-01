The current acting Vice Chancellor of Otago University intends to mandate vaccination of all Staff, Students & visitors. Her background, available here, is British and she trained at medicine in Bristol. She specialises in reproductive health, especially male. The first paper on her page is one that focuses on military medicine.

I’ve sent her an email of liability for any adverse events or deaths that result from her policy as such a policy is completely unacceptable. I’m sure that I could have worded it better but it’s 4pm here so hopefully she gets to read my email before she goes home.

None of my family are affected by her policy, except of course I will no longer be able to visit the excellent library that is on campus, but then I havn’t done so for a year or more anyway.

Professor Helen Nicholson, Acting Vice Chancellor, Otago University

Dear Helen,

as someone with training in medicine you should fully understand that the COVID-19 vaccines come with millions of reported adverse events and thousands of deaths which are available at such sites as VAERS (North America) and EudraVigilance (Europe). Here in New Zealand alone there are, for the last reported week, as per the CARM link at the University that you are current acting Vice Chancellor of "1,487 non-serious and 67 serious reports this week. Sadly, this week we have 6 more notifications of death. Any possibility of a causal link is investigated as part of our routine investigations and no new safety concerns with the Comirnaty vaccine were raised by these reports. For information about reported deaths, please refer to the summary of reported deaths."

This is far more than any supposed sickness or deaths from COVID-19 whichever Greek Letter variant that you might like to use. ΑΒΓΔ or O.

You are therefore on notice that any deaths or sicknesses that result from your attempt to make sure that all staff, visitors and students at Otago are vaccinated with the experimental vaccines against COVID-19, whichever variant of the vaccine used, are at your own legal liability. And considering your qualifications I'd assume that your ability to defend these in an un-corrupted non-military court would be negligible.

Yours Sincereley

Richard Seager