The NZ Govt run pharmaceutical division, which has been good for the country in the past as it frequently bypassed newly IPd* product, has just released some new guidance on who to euthanize with Remdesivir.

First problem;

“We have heard from our expert advisors”

LOL. That’s really “We have heard from our toadies”

“The changes mean that people need to have more risk factors to access remdesivir.”

Which means “We’re only going to kill those who would die within 10 years anyway”

Who’s that?

3.1 Immunocompromised individuals not expected to reliably mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection; or Patient is unvaccinated* and has at least three of the following: Aged 65 years or over, Māori or any Pacific ethnicity, or any of the comorbidities as listed below**; or Patient is vaccinated* and has at least five of the following: Aged 65 years or over, Māori or any Pacific ethnicity, or any of the comorbidities as listed below**; and

