I know that woke started in the United* States but it must surely have been some Americans who had holidayed in New Zealand. There's just no way that we didn't have a part to play in this. I mean look at this plonker;

"The tattoos on his face show who he is, signifying his family, craft, and the journey he has taken following drug addiction, Robinson, Poutini Ngāi Tahu, said.". For those who don't know Ngai Tahu is the main local tribe in the South Island although they are colonizers from the North Island (I think Tasman might have told them about the South Island as they ventured to it after he'd visited). Most of the ones in charge of Ngai Tahu look about as Maori as Caleb does exceps sans the mokos. They're only popular with the mostly white upper middle classes of Auckland as most Ngai Tahu members don't like them as they've kept the dosh for …