I have just sent a request under the Official Information Act (1982) to Jacinda Ardern.

Dear Jacinda Ardern,

this is a request under the Official Information Act (1982)

I want all correspondence, whether notes, emails, letters, telephone transcripts, audio or video recordings or any other recorded format from, or to, you or your office or any other Government department, MPs and their office staff, or any employee of the Government in regards to this agreement with the World Economic Forum;

Reimagining Regulation for the Age of AI: New Zealand Pilot Project

Which is available at this website;

http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Reimagining_Regulation_Age_AI_2020.pdf

I also want all the financial details of this agreement including payments made up until today, 27th December 2021 from WEF or their partners to the New Zealand Government or its agencies and from the New Zealand Government or its agencies to the WEF or their partners.

You have 20 normal working days to provide this information so do not come back to me at the end of January with claims that Parliament was not sitting as I don't care if it was sitting or not.

Your response is therefore due on the 28th January 2022.

Kind Regards

Richard Seager

A Citizen of New Zealand

It is in regards to this;

Here’s a picture of the piece of shite

Update: An Automatic reply was received.

Kia ora

Thank you for taking the time to get in touch with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Our office is currently closed for the Christmas and New Year holiday period. We will be checking emails intermittingly during this period until we re-open on 10th January 2022 and will be back in touch if necessary after that date.

Below are links to key contact information that you may find useful during our closedown period:

COVID-19

For urgent queries around Managed Isolation availability and/or exemptions go to miq.govt.nz

Requesting an emergency allocation: https://www.miq.govt.nz/travel-to-new-zealand/secure-your-place-in-managed-isolation/emergency-allocation-requests /

To make a complaint or request a review of your application: https://www.miq.govt.nz/about/contact-us/complaints-procedure /.

For information on COVID-19, including the latest updates, go to covid19.govt.nz

If you are concerned that someone is not following the COVID-19 requirements, you can report it here: https://forms.police.govt.nz/forms/covid-19-breach

Information about the COVID-19 Protection Framework can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/traffic-lights/covid-19-protection-framework/ and guidance for businesses can be found here: https://www.business.govt.nz/covid-19/

Current locations of interest are set out at https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest . We encourage anyone who has been at one of the locations of interest at the time specified to self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

You can find the nearest testing centre to you at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/ and your nearest vaccination centre at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/ . You can also book your vaccination at

https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

To get your My Vaccine Pass online head to

https://mycovidrecord.health.nz/

or for help over the phone you can call 0800 222 478 between 8am and 8pm, 7 days a week. Those pharmacies giving COVID-19 vaccines can also help with My Vaccine Pass face to face, and can be found here: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/?passOptions=passInPerson .

For immigration and visa advice

Contact the call centre which is open 6:00am Monday to midnight on Saturday (NZT).

https://www.immigration.govt.nz/contact

For urgent housing or benefit enquiries:

∙ Call 0800 559 009 (for under 65)

∙ Call 0800 552 002 (for over 65)

Information on Work and Income' opening hours over the Christmas and New Year Period is available here: www.workandincome.govt.nz/about-work-and-income/news/2020/christmas-new-year-holiday-information.html

If you need treatment or support for your health or wellbeing:

The following options are available:

Healthline – You can call Healthline for health advice on freephone 0800 611 116 at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Healthline staff can advise you on the best thing to do in your situation, including which services are near you and open.

1737 – If you need to talk to someone about how you are feeling, you can call or text 1737 for free at any time to talk to a trained counsellor.

Mental health crisis teams – If you are concerned that someone is going to hurt themselves or someone else, you can all your local mental health crisis team. A full list of numbers is available here: www.health.govt.nz/your-health/services-and-support/health-care-services/mental-health-services/crisis-assessment-teams

For Police assistance in an emergency call 111.

For everything else use 105.

You can also make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz,

Thank you again and best wishes for a safe and happy Christmas break.

Office of the Prime Minister