Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 27, 2021

Good grief! "Below are links to key contact information that you may find useful during our closedown period:" I'm kind of speechless on these "links". The information was some kind of weird dystopian combination of terror and medical misinformation. (IMO). It's like the so-called "government's" sole role is to peddle insanity regarding "covid" rather than the *only* reason to have government, which is to protect our individual liberty and provide defense to preserve said liberty. The overreach of governments worldwide regarding *our* health makes me physically ill. Disgusting. I've had enough.

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Richard Seager
Feb 10, 2022Edited

Update, I've reminded them a few days ago that they're about 10 days late with this. I've yet to have anything other than a message somewhat similar to the automatic one that I received on December 27th, 2021.

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