Here we go;

may have happened within minutes of me posting this to Aaron Hawkins.

As it certainly wasn’t in place earlier today.

Just wondering, does Aaron have a Twitter “nuke opponents” button?

No ban for him anyway.

And Alex Berensen has the same ban as me but unlike me if you search on his user handle you can see his posts. Mine can’t be seen unless you go directly to my account.

Twitter is a rotten piece of shitware. And it’s run by scumbags. And honestly if Alex is getting so much shadow banning himself then he’s on the same side as I am even if he can be a bit painful at times. But please give up the germ theory Alex.

@AlexBerenson @a_g_hawkins #shadowban #DCC #Dunedin #otepoti