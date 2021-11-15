Plebeian Resistance

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Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Nov 15, 2021

Great stuff. I doubt you'll get much in the way of a response. It's kind of like Fight Club. The number one rule and all that. See how they place people on all sides of the political spectrum though?

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Moonspinner
Nov 15, 2021

Look what just landed in my inbox: https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/

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