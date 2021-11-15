OIA request to Golriz Ghahraman
Klaus hunting
I’ve just put this OIA (known as an FOI elsewhere) request to Golriz Ghahraman, one of the woke Green MPs here in New Zealand regarding her alumni status 2020 with Klaus Schwab’s “Global Young Leaders” (which has also nabbed Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron previously).
I’ve had a few stoushes with Golriz and her partner Guy before so I’m a little casual at the end.
Hi Golriz,
this is a request under the Official Information Act. You can send the information requested by email to this email address.
Please provide;
1. What did you becoming an alumni of Global Young Leaders in 2020 entail.
2. How much did it cost and who paid for this.
3. Did it require overseas travel and if so how long were you overseas for. Please give dates.
In general please provide all correspondence with, or about, this organization from since you've been an MP.
Thank you. Say hi to Guy for me he's such a darling.
Regards
Richard Seager
Great stuff. I doubt you'll get much in the way of a response. It's kind of like Fight Club. The number one rule and all that. See how they place people on all sides of the political spectrum though?
Look what just landed in my inbox: https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/