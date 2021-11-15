I’ve just put this OIA (known as an FOI elsewhere) request to Golriz Ghahraman, one of the woke Green MPs here in New Zealand regarding her alumni status 2020 with Klaus Schwab’s “Global Young Leaders” (which has also nabbed Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron previously).

I’ve had a few stoushes with Golriz and her partner Guy before so I’m a little casual at the end.