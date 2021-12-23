Only the vaccinated are able to visit bars in NZ
Because Ardern is a fascist
So all of you who are still staying with this narrative, despite all the evidence before your eyes, would you be able to explain this please?
Also did the same people drive from Kaiapoi to Taupo (783km with a boat ride included) buying some groceries on leaving then once in Taupo doing all the touristy things while stocking up on groceries before heading to a few bars in Papamoa (beach resort about 150km from Taupo) which only the vaccinated can drink at.
If so what about the Ferries that they would have had to use to get to the North Island (and which have just been purchased by JP Morgan)?
One gets the suspicion that the Government is picking on certain businesses but not others.
Thoughts are with you, it will come here too
If I am reading your post correctly... we were to believe that people traveled hundreds of Kilometers to shop and more than a hundred more to have a drink? LOL. Wow. Anyway, the lengths "they" will go to to continue pushing propaganda is glaring. Unfortunately, there are way too many people who don't think and easily fall for this stuff. One only has to look at the thousands of graphs and charts that are available for all to see and just look at them for a few minutes to see the truth about the last 2 years, but people would rather read a blurb by some tweeter about how we're all going to die if we don't immediately go get our experimental shot to "get back to normal". It's mind boggling.