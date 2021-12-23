Plebeian Resistance

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dawn's avatar
dawn
Dec 24, 2021

Thoughts are with you, it will come here too

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13 replies by Richard Seager and others
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 24, 2021

If I am reading your post correctly... we were to believe that people traveled hundreds of Kilometers to shop and more than a hundred more to have a drink? LOL. Wow. Anyway, the lengths "they" will go to to continue pushing propaganda is glaring. Unfortunately, there are way too many people who don't think and easily fall for this stuff. One only has to look at the thousands of graphs and charts that are available for all to see and just look at them for a few minutes to see the truth about the last 2 years, but people would rather read a blurb by some tweeter about how we're all going to die if we don't immediately go get our experimental shot to "get back to normal". It's mind boggling.

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