So all of you who are still staying with this narrative, despite all the evidence before your eyes, would you be able to explain this please?

Also did the same people drive from Kaiapoi to Taupo (783km with a boat ride included) buying some groceries on leaving then once in Taupo doing all the touristy things while stocking up on groceries before heading to a few bars in Papamoa (beach resort about 150km from Taupo) which only the vaccinated can drink at.

If so what about the Ferries that they would have had to use to get to the North Island (and which have just been purchased by JP Morgan)?

One gets the suspicion that the Government is picking on certain businesses but not others.