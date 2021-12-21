Only the vaxxed die young
Billy don't be a hero...
With stories of Omicron being a secret agent around the place I was reminded of this Billy Joel song. On looking at it again, there seems to be a message, don’t believe?
The only issue at the moment is how many of us they can poison. And whether they can blame that on Omicron. So fuck off Omicron. And you too Bill Gates.
Come out, Virginia, don't let me wait You Catholic girls start much too late But sooner or later it comes down to fate I might as well be the one They showed you a statue and told you to pray They built you a temple and locked you away But they never told you the price that you pay For things that you might have done... Only the vaxxed die young