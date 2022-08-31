I’m adding the hashtags to the title so as the sync to Twitter will include them. I edit them out immediately afterwards.

Grant Miller of the Otago Daily Times just sent out an email (I’m writing this on 31st August) to the Mayoral candidates of which I am one. This is what it said;

As part of its local body election coverage, the Otago Daily Times plans to publish mayoralty candidate profiles in a Q+A format. There are five questions and space for up to 50 words per answer. Please also provide a brief statement about relevant experience. Your questions:

I think they’re also everyone else’s questions too. #4 (the accusation) is aimed at me, Lee and Jules. #5 is a hail Aaron rather than a hail Mary. But it’s the same thing. You need about 6 of the Mary versions to stomach having to listen to one of Aaron’s introductions in a language that he does not speak to a people that he does not represent. That’s his environmental aspirations done at about the 2 minute mark. The same capitalism as before but in Maori with shit coins, masks and endless jabs.

But it’s in Maori* so that’s ok! And who’s to blame if it goes to shit?

Anyway here are my responses.

1. Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I have the life experience of farming, business and environmental activism to be able mold these disparate parts of our current reality together without causing major disruption to the fabric of our existence. I have studied cycling and urban infrastructure extensively while also knowing how to back a tractor and trailer into a barn. Admittedly I’ve never been a Radio One Disc Jockey before though.

2. What is at stake in this election?

Everything. Mostly though Dunedin, and its residents, independence. From 3 Waters, from groups such as the the ICLEI and the ICLEIO of which Aaron Hawkins is a prominent member, from a central Government intent on controlling every aspect of your life to yours, or your sisters, daughters or mothers ability to get changed for a swim at the public pool.

3. How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

By commissioning a statue to Rory Nairn outside the entrance to the Council offices.

4. Are you anti-trans?

Are you anti-women?

5. Are your environmental aspirations realistic?

Do you mean because I’m not a Malthusian?

I would add that at least I have some environmental aspirations.

This may not be the last version of my submission as we still have a few days to return it to them. But #3 & #4 will be staying the same as they are now.

I must remember not to notice Sophie Barker. But a bit of derision for that 8k dress she had on at the University, where many students struggle to buy a can of baked beans, would not go astray.

Also notice all those masks on the right hand side of the stage. That’s your social betters guys. The host (Melissa?), Jules and myself are maskless, Lee would rather be but doesn’t want to upset any potential voters. The rest think that you should mask. The leash will follow.

* well the intro is, we are talking tokenism here, not fluency.

#DCC #Dunedin #MayoralCandidate #MoanaPool #WomensRights