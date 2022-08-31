Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 1, 2022

What complete idgits wearing the nose cones.

So many people whom I meet hate them, even if they're not awake to the rest of the depop agenda.

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5 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 1, 2022Edited

Here's a bit of fun from Wellington.

Foster, the incumbent, is so scared of saying the wrong thing that he's a nothing.

(Bit like Luxon. Haha.)

I think it's great that this McKenzie candidate bravely turned up, in enemy territory sort of thing, and got herself some MSM headlines.

That's how we can find out who the *still has a brain in their head* people are.

I'd never heard of her before now.

Thanks MSM.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/wellington-mayor-andy-foster-distances-himself-from-candidate-who-claims-covid-vaccine-is-dangerous/ILTMJ7AHMPCLTWR5EU6YK6YD4U/

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