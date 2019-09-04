Carmen Houlahan, Finn Campbell & Scout Barbour-Evans.

As far as climate change goes, and with these video interviews to hand, it is clear that they're all out of their depth. Finn may be able to be redeemed once he realizes that 'with friends like that who needs...” and once he's actually taken an interest in the topic rather than the soundbytes. But Barbour-Evans and Houlahan have other foci (me politics and development respectively). I'm not absolutely certain that they could not be bought around to the problems, but caution would be absolutely necessary if they were elected to council. None are reasonable as mayoral candidates.

I will update this in the next few days.

Barbour-Evans

Campbell

Houlahan

#dcc #mayoralcandidates #finncampbell #carmenhoulahan #scoutbarbourevans