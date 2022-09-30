Ingrid Leary’s car.

Her van is probably up the road so shall get a picture or two there as well.

Of course I didn’t leave Grandma there.

This is the current state of advertising with Ingrid.

I received some texts from Barry yesterday. Barry is a bit of a wanker and I think that he probably does ‘lawyering’ on the cheap for Ingrid. He’s an associate professor in Law at Otago. Charming man. I shall send these to him later.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #ingridleary #labour #taieri