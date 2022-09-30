Out campaigning with Grandma
LOL
Ingrid Leary’s car.
Her van is probably up the road so shall get a picture or two there as well.
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Of course I didn’t leave Grandma there.
This is the current state of advertising with Ingrid.
I received some texts from Barry yesterday. Barry is a bit of a wanker and I think that he probably does ‘lawyering’ on the cheap for Ingrid. He’s an associate professor in Law at Otago. Charming man. I shall send these to him later.
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#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #ingridleary #labour #taieri
Quite creative, as it engages you and gets the message out, which is what good advertising should do.