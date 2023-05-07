Plebeian Resistance

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Carole's avatar
Carole
May 7, 2023

See www.weareready.world.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
May 7, 2023

Cartoon communication indistinguishable from propaganda. This I notice in elite communications. Keep It Simpler and Keep it Stupid.

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