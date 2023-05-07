I am seriously considering the dumb explanation rather than the malicious one here. As a taste of what is to come let’s play whack a mole with typhoid at Typhoidland!

Maybe I should have had a closer look at the “Typhoid Mysteries”

We are at the History of Science Museum in Broad Street, Oxford in case you’re wondering.

#1 What if you were asked to save the world [Jesus like, hallelujah].

#1 What if you were asked to save the world [Jesus like, hallelujah].

#2 Look at Lucifer, ain’t he dandy & bright!

Look at Lucifer, ain’t he dandy & bright!

#3 Look even if you think the virus and the vaccines were a bit shit, you did have time for hobbies again right?

Everyone found a hobby, isn’t that brilliant!

#4 One of the 12 disciples, maybe this is that important and brilliant Scottish woman, who got this vaccine together in a few hours! Doesn’t look like her though so maybe this one is based on Hogwarts. After all a lot of Harry Potter was filmed around here.

So much pressure!

So much pressure!

#5 That looks more like Kate! Time for some Queen lyrics!

So, you feel like you ain't nobody?

Always needed to be somebody?

Put your feet on the ground

Put your hand on your heart

Lift your head to the stars

And the world's for your taking

All you gotta do is save the world, yeah

Kate you are a hero!

#6 You get to vote (but the election is rigged).

But yes the “Pandemic” has changed my view of science and scientists. For the worse. And the guard told me not to swear when I asked where the option for “it’s all bullshit” was.

You get to vote (but the election is rigged)

#7 Never mind cheer yourself up with some Viano playing.

Let’s play the viano.

Anyway a day later I figure I came across the reason for this complete farce of a presentation.

The Single largest gift that Oxford University has ever received.

The Single largest gift that Oxford University has ever received.

Fuck Schwarzman, Fuck Blackstone.