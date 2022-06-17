Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jun 17, 2022

Pink cards - 1 hour in the sinbin

Yellow cards - 24 hours in the sinbin

No red cards, although i believe there's room to add an orange one (a week)

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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
Jun 17, 2022

Keepin' us at each other, that's the plan. Keepin' us busy, so we don't rise up.

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