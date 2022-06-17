At the moment Sage Hana (a very big Steve Kirsch “fan” as you all know) is raging at me over on their blog and the steam can almost be seen to be pouring out of their head of little substance.

Some of the material is verging on libelous so it needs to be addressed.

As do some New Zealanders like a certain ‘independent journalist’ who has often libeled me on Twitter in the past as I’ve been really bad as I’ve critiqued his favourite politician, in fact he basically shills for her. But some of that shilling crosses the line and should definitely not be repeated by others.

So this independent journalist is about to receive a solicitor’s letter from me. And you really should make sure that you have the facts before you repeat those libels especially if you claim on your own blog that facts are all that matter.

But this stuff is too negative for this blog and a distraction into the bargain. So I’ve raised a new blog for this sort of ‘material’. I’ve called it Parsley, Sage, rosemary and whines. Click the pic to go there.

There’s nothing there right now, but there will be.

And DB Brown is a beer not a person, "Sage”.

A bitter beer.

* metaphor