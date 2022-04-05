Pay cash today at your fave cafe or restaurant
Because you can be sure that the Ardern Government is going to look closely
Today is the first day that unvaxxed NZrs can return to their favourite cafes and restaurants after 4 months of the fascist Ardern government denying them entry on pain of the cafes or restaurants having to pay 20k fines.
Do not pay by card. You can be sure that the Government will be looking closely at the turnover figures to try and estimate what the real percentage of vaxxed in NZ is and it’s most likely nowhere near 90 or 95%. So don’t undermine yourself in this war and pay cash. In fact you should use cash for everything. Ditch that credit card.
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Tell the NZ Government to “GFY”.
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8 total views. Not quite sure what happened to this one, maybe I forgot to tick email.
Yup, I didn’t get an email on this one. (Not 100% sure as I cleaned out my junk folder before looking for your email.) we’ve been using cash around town for a couple of months, trying to get a decent stash of small bills and to just use cash. Prior to this attack on freedom, I was all-in on things like Apple Pay and touch-less cards like the Citi card Costco offers. We’ve both noticed that Sams and Walmart (same company, of course) have made it harder to check out with a cashier. They often have only one such register open while there are 10-15 self-check registers. At least in Walmart you can still pay with cash, Sams you can’t (unless you’re checked out by a cashier).