Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Apr 5, 2022

8 total views. Not quite sure what happened to this one, maybe I forgot to tick email.

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BigT
Apr 5, 2022

Yup, I didn’t get an email on this one. (Not 100% sure as I cleaned out my junk folder before looking for your email.) we’ve been using cash around town for a couple of months, trying to get a decent stash of small bills and to just use cash. Prior to this attack on freedom, I was all-in on things like Apple Pay and touch-less cards like the Citi card Costco offers. We’ve both noticed that Sams and Walmart (same company, of course) have made it harder to check out with a cashier. They often have only one such register open while there are 10-15 self-check registers. At least in Walmart you can still pay with cash, Sams you can’t (unless you’re checked out by a cashier).

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