Today is the first day that unvaxxed NZrs can return to their favourite cafes and restaurants after 4 months of the fascist Ardern government denying them entry on pain of the cafes or restaurants having to pay 20k fines.

Do not pay by card. You can be sure that the Government will be looking closely at the turnover figures to try and estimate what the real percentage of vaxxed in NZ is and it’s most likely nowhere near 90 or 95%. So don’t undermine yourself in this war and pay cash. In fact you should use cash for everything. Ditch that credit card.

Tell the NZ Government to “GFY”.