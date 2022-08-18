Payment page for seagerformayor.nz
This is mostly as Wix has put me on a 7 day wait so you can pay via the buttons below which will also give you a year's subscription to this blog.
Wix has told me that they will take up to 7 days to authorize payments on their platform. Therefore I have set up this page so that you can choose to donate here instead until payment processing is activated on Wix (if they don’t object to the “content”). All buttons here will give you a year’s plus subscription to my Substack blog as well.
I can’t edit the text on a button so the cost price is above the button.
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Donate anything up to $1,500
You will have to choose the right option there.
Anything that you can donate helps. I will be getting outspent by every other Mayoral Candidate otherwise as COVID measures both here and Australia means that we’re not exactly flush.
If you want to stop and have a look around my blog;