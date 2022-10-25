Pharmac consultation: proposal to widen access to meningococcal B vaccine and secure supply of the shingles vaccine
Doubling down.
There’s been a bit of media about meningococcal/meningitis recently in New Zealand. And of course why possibly would shingles be an issue?
#pfizer #moderna #shingles #astrazeneca #virus #vaxx #vaccination
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coming to a theater near you, along with super flu
Say "No.".