As I’m a little tired of Frances Leader, Lily Chilli and Elizabeth (and SageHana previously) and their lies about me, I’ve decided to make my next post about Steve and his foundation. As I’m pretty sure that it’s related and why go after the pawns if you have the Queen in your sight?

Give me 24 hours. If anybody has some info add it to the comments and I might include it in the essay.

In the meantime here’s a site that Steve is associated with so as you can get an idea of how he ‘fights’. i.e. completely without substance with ad-hominem aplenty. Libelous sort of stuff. Just like the above three.

Or click here