Placeholder, a post about Steve Kirsch and his foundation.
Coming soon
As I’m a little tired of Frances Leader, Lily Chilli and Elizabeth (and SageHana previously) and their lies about me, I’ve decided to make my next post about Steve and his foundation. As I’m pretty sure that it’s related and why go after the pawns if you have the Queen in your sight?
Give me 24 hours. If anybody has some info add it to the comments and I might include it in the essay.
In the meantime here’s a site that Steve is associated with so as you can get an idea of how he ‘fights’. i.e. completely without substance with ad-hominem aplenty. Libelous sort of stuff. Just like the above three.
Or click here
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He recently attacked the no virus activists. He is a man with a plan to make ducats and be a leader. Even though injected.
I know next to nothing about Kirsch or his Foundation, but I remember listening to him for the first time in the infamous interview with Eric Weinstein and Robert Malone: all he brought (aside from shilling fluvoxamine) was hysterics and exaggerating, and Malone spent most of the interview trying to keep the discussion reasonable. How he has since become one of the leading Covid-dissident voices? Between him and Berenson, we really don’t do ourselves any favours when we line up behind these opportunists.