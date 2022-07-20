Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jul 21, 2022

He recently attacked the no virus activists. He is a man with a plan to make ducats and be a leader. Even though injected.

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Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
Jul 21, 2022

I know next to nothing about Kirsch or his Foundation, but I remember listening to him for the first time in the infamous interview with Eric Weinstein and Robert Malone: all he brought (aside from shilling fluvoxamine) was hysterics and exaggerating, and Malone spent most of the interview trying to keep the discussion reasonable. How he has since become one of the leading Covid-dissident voices? Between him and Berenson, we really don’t do ourselves any favours when we line up behind these opportunists.

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