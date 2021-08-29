Our current choices are stark. The one from the Labour Government (I voted for them two elections ago, I spoilt my ballot last election) is fascist, in keeping with the World Economic Forum (WEF) & Bill Gates run agendas to both enforce a dystopian science fiction future on us (WEF) and to depopulate the planet (Gates). Both Schwab (WEF) & Gates are criminals and need to face justice. So do their friends here.

Trudeau is very, very unpopular in Canada right now. For exactly the same reasons as Jacinda Ardern is about to become very, very unpopular. For forcing vaccines on the population without regard to Nuremberg or our Bill of Rights (Clause 11). Judith Collins or any other idiots from the National Party will be just as unpopular if they try and do the same thing. It is way past time to push back against “Build Back Better”.

Everyone needs to support Plan B which is led by NZ’s best epidemiologist by far, Simon Thornley. We need to both open up and to sue Pfizer (despite the non-litig…