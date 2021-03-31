This movie has been slammed from here to kingdom come by all the usual suspects, most of whom get cameos in this movie much to their displeasure. You’ll walk away from this movie, no matter how hard your environmentalism, with a solid respect for Jeff Gibbs. And a complete disrespect for people like Bill McKibbon.

This movie sets out to show us what the problems are with the current ways we’re allowing green issues to be attended to, most importantly that of climate change. The truth is that most, maybe all, of the spokespersons in this space are terribly conflicted by their connections to the corporate actors who are the worst of the worst when it comes to who’s causing the most emissions. We really need some changes now, as the corporate world is doubling down and this will have unacceptable consequences. Maybe after watching this movie you’ll be one of those changes that we need.

Planet of the humans website