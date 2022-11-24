Soz, short straw was Josephus not Plato. Must have forgot.

What the heck is the Samos town of Marathon doing 42.1 km away from the biggest town on Samos aye?

And what’s this tunnel doing on Samos?

Looks impressive. At Polycrates instigation. No it’s not Hezekiah’s! Don’t be silly.

That’s it, I’m a little too busy right now to add more. But I might do it one day.

Your bible is reworked Greek myth and history. And the Greeks wern’t backwards about taking from Mesopotamia and Egypt.

Addendum (added 25th Nov)

Joseph Yahuda “Hebrew is Greek”