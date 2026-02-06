I have spent an hour on this and I would need to spend a month on it to make it make sense. But the above question seems to stand out a little. She uses British spelling and so I wonder if it is Virginia Giuffre (but Reddit poster submits it is Sarah Ransome, see below).

It is somewhat related to this case it seems.

One of the claims is that Epstein and Maxwell starved her for enjoyment.

She is no fan of Dershowitz either. But then I guess nobody but Netanyahu is.

Enjoy (if that is the right word)

Efta00143287 Woe Elon And Dershowitz 10.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is a reddit poster on the same topic. He thinks that it is Sarah Ransome which considering the South African references and British spelling makes sense.

And here is Sarah Ransome’s claim against Epstein in the Virgin Island’s courts;