"Please Elon can you also explain why you and your other mate Sergey Brin were both subpoened in the biggest pedophile and sex trafficking ring with JP Morgan"
Boy is she pissed
I have spent an hour on this and I would need to spend a month on it to make it make sense. But the above question seems to stand out a little. She uses British spelling and so I wonder if it is Virginia Giuffre (but Reddit poster submits it is Sarah Ransome, see below).
It is somewhat related to this case it seems.
One of the claims is that Epstein and Maxwell starved her for enjoyment.
She is no fan of Dershowitz either. But then I guess nobody but Netanyahu is.
Enjoy (if that is the right word)
Here is a reddit poster on the same topic. He thinks that it is Sarah Ransome which considering the South African references and British spelling makes sense.
And here is Sarah Ransome’s claim against Epstein in the Virgin Island’s courts;
