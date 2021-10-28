The thread these are from is on Twitter but these things have a habit of disappearing these days so I’m loading up the images here as well. There is no difference between the intent of Dan Andrews and the intent of Jacinda Ardern, so those of you still holding back read please realize that you are at war and have been for years and especially since December 2019.

Ardern btw has already given her Government the right to search premises without a warrant and is currently trying to bring in an update to that very shitty Act from last year the Covid Act (2020). She is goose stepping with Dan.

Without further ado;