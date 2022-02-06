Pretty good collection of Canadian trucker linksFor those wanting to look closerRichard SeagerFeb 06, 2022129ShareHereContra|DictionCanadian UprisingTRUCKERS FOR FREEDOM PROTEST Follow the protest on Twitter @FredFredderson1 #FreedomConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 #FreedomRally #FreedomConvoyToronto…Read more4 years ago · Eric Alcock129Share
= what’s at stake.
What's interesting about all this is that the Canadian flag is becoming in Canada what the American flag is in the US. If you wave your country's flag in either place, you're seen as fascist, even though it's regular people waving the flag and they're demanding freedom, the most anti-fascist thing possible.
For the record, my early formative years here in the US were during the first Iraq war and around the time of 9/11. I strongly came to distrust "mob patriotism" and the use of "patriotism" as a shield for the government against questionable actions. But in this case the Canadian flag is standing for something important--a right to bodily autonomy and a scaling back of the power of the state and global corporate exploitation of what is an otherwise first world population.