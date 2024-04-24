This photo;

Princess Kate & son

This photo is from here;

https://www.therealmyroyals.com/the-prince-and-princess-of-wales-are-delighted-to-share-two-new-photographs-of-prince-louis-ahead-of-his-5th-birthday/

It was supposedly taken on the 22nd April 2023 and released on 23rd April 2023. The problem is that it has this as part of its metadata;