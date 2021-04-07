It’s always great to listen to a professor who knows what she’s talking about.

Shame about the little bit on gender at the end, but never mind. It was obvious that Prof Shanna Swan didn’t think much of it. Probably a publisher imposition.

Anyway it’s not the first time that I’ve run into such a thesis about male infertility. Here’s an article about something similar;

The Y chromosome is disappearing – so what will happen to men?

As I said, it’s always great to be able to follow the science, or more accurately the evidence. Shame that we have charlatans, like those associated with Te Punaha Matatini, here in the media in NZ. It would be better to have scientists willing to impart what they know rather than what they think that we should know (or more to the point - not know).

Freddie Sayers (the interviewer) is good value as well. And Unherd is worth adding to your media sources.