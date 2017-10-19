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so i took a finnish bath looked up the garden path crooked a look at the serpent math tried a squint at the resultant wrath i yelled out in karelian pith held out for morwellian myth how long is this paradigm riff how old really is a tee yo and with Ha said hi to the sun god ra from me ensconsed in protocol from far dexterity sang a song to a typical punditry rang a bell to the Agata Christie tree and I heard a sax song a war lord wry a booming drum describe a forlorn π I heard an old world plead not to die and waxed on how a rah rah was a sporting cry and as I lost even more righted words I looked up in the sky to the floating birds I gave hell to the ensconced lazy chords who were not weaving mighty enough to be thirds Hail era three by three, raise an ark for free Hear the din and rark up for any sort of liberty Instead of hell ore hades or uptown son's idiocy We there paen sixpence infin or trin fare them see So give a metre and a fought you will sow Cush shone brightly I'll let you know Until Rome shut it down with words flung low Fitting epitath for ragged rhyming river Po Now say it softly in case they hear But its the hordes we must call and cheer Describe the cave and they will peer It’s only the lords who woe state price two dear And now I souvenir a rattle snakes death askance I heard a keyboard hay guitar twang a rotten chance worded won thousand stars blue moon munted lance in the distance I heard the crackling witches chants ra ra #poetry