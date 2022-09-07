I’ve sent this out to no subscribers as it’s more for those who might be browsing on the subject. Or incoming Twitter users in which case guys cancel your Twitter and join us here on Substack.

Rangi’s claims that I am a member of Voices for Freedom (VFF) on the basis of one log-in to watch a zoom video in January 2021 is.. well it’s absurd. As well as being unethical and illegal that he actually has this information. And add the fact that he doxxed private info. I have one email from VFF on this email and it’s a link to the Zoom video at question. There are no other emails from VFF to me on this email. I am not a member. Never have been, never will be.

I have corresponded on other emails with the women at VFF and I have watched other zooms so it won’t be the only one of my emails in his hacked list. But I’ll say it again, I am *NOT* a member of VFF. Nor probably are most of the others on his list.

But so what if I had of been? Friends of mine have been on similar lists in post Soviet Europe. Such lists are not a sign of democratic allegiances of those making them. In fact it has the ambience of fascism or communism, a world of snitches replacing the need for police. Yes this is very much like a witchhunt, a Joe McCarthy sort of harassment of left wing Hollywooders or worse an attempt to raise a Stalinist style purge of his opponents Sergei Kirov style (technical term - ‘stochastic terrorism’).

And for whom do Kemara & others shill for? Yes the biggest industry in town, Pharmaceuticals Inc. Not your friend, nor theirs. Who do they do it on behalf of? Yes the Government is in there at some level somewhere. And do they have a religion that justifies it? You bet they do have and Jesus is a transman if you’re asking. What does that all roll up into? Yes Rangi is a fascist.

Anyway let’s have a look at Rangi Kemara’s “IT expertise”. Rangi “asks” me a “question” by blocking me from responding.

I’d responded to him elsewhere that I use such email handles regularly to filter spam and to respond to emails from the companies that I might correspond with but I don’t want them onselling my email details that result in spam to me. In such circumstances I can clearly see who sold the email details and I have a very easy way of blocking those emails (by just blocking everything to that address). This results in this nonsense from Rangi.

Yes Rangi I might want to correspond with VFF using an email for exactly the reasons above. For example;

I hadn’t actually done this with the VFF email, but I thought that I might have had at the time. Rangi has also been IT splained on Reddit.

And that’s exactly what I do as well. It takes me more than a minute though. About 90 seconds. Nowhere near this complicated.

And who refers to the very old POP as POP3? Not me, POP is fine, everyone in IT knows what it is. But it’s not much used these days (the one advantage is privacy, if you want your emails only on one of your devices). Honestly Rangi here is just not very IT smart. In fact he’s very IT dumb. And Rangi plays himself up as an IT expert.

And no Scout he doesn’t.

Scout ran in the 2019 elections and posits that she’s not female. She’s a man. A transman. And a serial harasser of myself. She’s libeled me since 2019 and I remain her chief focus. As I am for James Halcrow as well. Could I take court cases? Well I could but I have no doubt that they could find somebody to lie on their behalf.

And you should see the abuse that I’ve copped on Twitter over the last few days. What a cesspit. Alex Berenson just has no idea how bad it can be for some of us in the real world.

@Te_Taipo @RangiKemara @scoutriver #Waatea #Tuhoe #Maniapoto #conspiracy #Ruatoki #Rangikaiwhiria #Spinoff #tangata.co.nz #hokioisecurity