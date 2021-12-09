Just before the election. Funny I can’t remember anybody mentioning it. Seems the Ardern government has some more crimes that they need to answer for.

Click the graphic for the link (yes even you C.J. - soz - but warning it goes to the WEF website)

Update 20211223: tinyurl destroyed the link so it now goes to archive.org which is probably better anyway.

NZ government or Otago Computer Science jerks, if you happen by, look at the below graphic for what IT workers think of tyranny. You’ll only get second raters here, which is apt really aye?

Video by a New Zealander (he’s from near here, South, somewhere because of that rolling R).