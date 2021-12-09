Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 4, 2022

This Youtube video (from John Titus of Best Evidence) explains what Blackrock have been up to and why it affects the money market. And what is in store for us with the totalitarian Global Digital Currency. Funny how this confluence of the two money markets happened under cover of the plandemic.

I can now somewhat explain to people (those willing to listen), just what the two money markets are and what has happened to them.

In terms of the money, above our little government puppets are WEF puppets and above them the bankers, and above them the Blackrock bankers. Blackrock, who are buying up houses, maybe in a street near you!

https://youtu.be/VYOEvurCVuk

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