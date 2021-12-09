Reimagining Regulation for the Age of AI: New Zealand Pilot Project (link updated)
White paper (we knew this Klaus) June 2020
Just before the election. Funny I can’t remember anybody mentioning it. Seems the Ardern government has some more crimes that they need to answer for.
Click the graphic for the link (yes even you C.J. - soz - but warning it goes to the WEF website)
Update 20211223: tinyurl destroyed the link so it now goes to archive.org which is probably better anyway.
NZ government or Otago Computer Science jerks, if you happen by, look at the below graphic for what IT workers think of tyranny. You’ll only get second raters here, which is apt really aye?
Video by a New Zealander (he’s from near here, South, somewhere because of that rolling R).
This Youtube video (from John Titus of Best Evidence) explains what Blackrock have been up to and why it affects the money market. And what is in store for us with the totalitarian Global Digital Currency. Funny how this confluence of the two money markets happened under cover of the plandemic.
I can now somewhat explain to people (those willing to listen), just what the two money markets are and what has happened to them.
In terms of the money, above our little government puppets are WEF puppets and above them the bankers, and above them the Blackrock bankers. Blackrock, who are buying up houses, maybe in a street near you!
https://youtu.be/VYOEvurCVuk