No I have not found any connections to the World Economic Forum (WEF) but there are other connections such as to Pfizer and the Boston Consulting Group which has very, very strong connections to the WEF. Let’s start with Malone’s accusation first;

Malone’s tweet accusing Latypova’s husband of being tied to the WEF

A search of Latypova’s husband (Mikael Totterman) on weforum.org comes up blank. As does a more general search. So no I have not tied Mikael directly to the WEF but as above one of the WEF’s closest partners is the Boston Consulting Group (red arrow below). And we all know about Pfizer (blue highlight) by now;

Mikael Totterman’s CV

Not good connections for any portrayal of innocence of connections to WEF. There’s also a connection there to various Telecom companies who are not exactly on the right side of our slide into dystopian fascism.

Mikael Totterman is currently head of Clerio Inc for which he received a 25m injection of capital to get it started. Sasha Latypova is named on that filing as well. Here is Mikael’s profile on LinkedIn.

Mikael Totterman LinkedInProfile

Clerio may have some link to nano structures but don’t quote me on that. Might just be the same building near Rochester.

Also a constant companion on Mikael’s companies, seemingly partly because of his financing abilities, is Alex Zapesochny. This Alex Zapesochny all the way back from 2013 doing DEI before anybody had heard of it.

Alex Zapesochny

Sasha by the way is, or can be at least, a dimunitive of Alexandra. And Sasha Latypova also goes by this name as well as using her husband’s surname on occasion.

And Mikael, come on, but you’re not a rancher. You’e a pharma.

Mikael calls himself a rancher

The thing is that it is clear that Malone, Latypova know of each other before the above stoush. From their mutual interests in Pharma. Should we trust either of them?

For the record I’m more likely to agree with Sasha than Robert.

And I do get daily emails from the WEF (it’s easy to sign up) so it would be trivial for someone to accuse me of having connections to them if they found my email on a list somewhere.

Update: Courtesy of Yandex I found that Mikael is involved with these guys;

https://atumcell.com

So it gets a bit darker and murkier.

Sasha just a heads up, as I figure you’ll read this, but someone called Sage…. on some sort of chan page seems to be threatening your daughter. If you need the link just ask me.