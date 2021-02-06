"HONG KONG (Reuters) - “Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly,” Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. “I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations.”

Roll out the robots. Sophia to go into mass production.

This 2006 movie is completely unrelated to the above story.

P.S. I bet you my last cent that Mr Robot maker only wears a mask for the camera. Did you notice, like I did, that he was struggling to breath while he tried to gaslight us?

And why hasn't Sophia got a mask on?

This anxiety is also completely unrelated.

They're coming for your job, your life, your kids. Surely not?

Make sure that you get your jab now.

#politics #trans #robots