And it only started last Friday.

I’d boycott the likes of Amazon too as “or buy from a fully online business” is exactly what they want you to do. Buy local instead. For example Weatherall Jewellers in Dunedin is putting its finger up to Ardern.

Notice of any conflicts of interest: There are none although Brent Weatherall is welcome to ban the committee members of Balmacewan Tennis Club from his store.