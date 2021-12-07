Rumours of catastrophic decline in sales at retailers in NZ since traffic light tyranny started
Keep up the good work everyone
And it only started last Friday.
I’d boycott the likes of Amazon too as “or buy from a fully online business” is exactly what they want you to do. Buy local instead. For example Weatherall Jewellers in Dunedin is putting its finger up to Ardern.
Notice of any conflicts of interest: There are none although Brent Weatherall is welcome to ban the committee members of Balmacewan Tennis Club from his store.
It doesn't matter to Amazon to acquire more wealth as long as the little man don't get it. I hope something works out there Rich, thoughts with you guys.
The vaccinated will never boycott so the impact will be minimal - unfortunately.