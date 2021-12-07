Plebeian Resistance

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dawn's avatar
dawn
Dec 7, 2021

It doesn't matter to Amazon to acquire more wealth as long as the little man don't get it. I hope something works out there Rich, thoughts with you guys.

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15 replies by Richard Seager and others
Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Dec 7, 2021

The vaccinated will never boycott so the impact will be minimal - unfortunately.

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