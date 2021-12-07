Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Dec 7, 2021

BTW the core message here is that vaccination is safe and effective for elites. And war is a lot more anarchic, it can impact elites as well.

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Richard Seager
Dec 7, 2021

They do share one similarity though. In both cases, maybe more so now because of guns, the best go off to their deaths and the malicious stay at home and breed.

They're coming after your children, not theirs.

Go get them.

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