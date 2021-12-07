Safe and effective
War is hell
War is hell
Vaccination is safe and effective (especially if the needle is covered)
Get vaccinated you plebs!
War is hell
Vaccination is safe and effective (especially if the needle is covered)
Get vaccinated you plebs!
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BTW the core message here is that vaccination is safe and effective for elites. And war is a lot more anarchic, it can impact elites as well.
They do share one similarity though. In both cases, maybe more so now because of guns, the best go off to their deaths and the malicious stay at home and breed.
They're coming after your children, not theirs.
Go get them.