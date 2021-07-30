Sam Bailey interview / Pharmaceutical Corporations delenda est.
Let me take you down, cause I'm going to (nothing is real)
Dr Sam is pretty new to this idea that viruses may not be what they’re stacked up to be. So am I, the first time that I came across it (last year) was in some papers from 2007 or so (I’ll find them later) which suggested these things called viruses were just discarded RNA material, were a part of us, not something to be disparaged.
Well it seems it’s gaining ground, as Dr Sam says, and I agree with her, virology is likely to be seen as the 21st Century (and 20th C to some extent) Alchemy.
Can of worms, but well worth the watch.
Link below as Substack doesn’t do Odysee videos.