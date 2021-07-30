Dr Sam is pretty new to this idea that viruses may not be what they’re stacked up to be. So am I, the first time that I came across it (last year) was in some papers from 2007 or so (I’ll find them later) which suggested these things called viruses were just discarded RNA material, were a part of us, not something to be disparaged.

Well it seems it’s gaining ground, as Dr Sam says, and I agree with her, virology is likely to be seen as the 21st Century (and 20th C to some extent) Alchemy.

Can of worms, but well worth the watch.

Link below as Substack doesn’t do Odysee videos.

Dr Sam Bailey on viruses