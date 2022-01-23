The fascist mongrel that was supposedly elected last September in a walkover (I suspect an analysis of key booths in key electorates would challenge that narrative) has just announced that the whole country of NZ goes into red on the traffic light setting that the assorted Labour mongrels and their establishment mate mongrels have set up from early December here in NZ. For the unvaccinated that doesn’t mean much change but it does mean further restrictions on the vaccinated. It also of course correlates with the fascist mongrel’s attempt to vaccinate the 5-11yo kids and probably means that protests against that are ruled out.

That’s what the red setting is for, to kill or sterilize your kids. Even if you can’t bring yourself to believe that for sure it’s not for their benefit as whatever viruses are (I personally believe that they are harmless) there is no evidence that this particular COVID one has ever been harmful for kids and this Omicron version even less so according to the stat…