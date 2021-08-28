Scott Hamilton is a Nazi
Not a neo-nazi, which is what those fools are that he's ragging, but a full blown Nazi. An imitator of Joseph Goebbels.
20210916 Update. I had sent this post to the background. But Scott is getting more and more out of control. He’s quite insane, and if, as I suspect, he’s basically the current semi-official historian of the f%ckwits in Government well then Houston we have a problem. Scott is a full blown Nazi. Beware of him and his ‘comrades’
@sikotihamiltonR #scotthamilton
Of course that's only my opinion.