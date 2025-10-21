Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One Good Eye's avatar
One Good Eye
Oct 23

This is the fault of other the candidates and their financial backers. In the US, opposing candidates hire investigators to vet other candidates' claims. For example, the US is still hearing about Obama's country of birth since 2007, almost 19 years now. It up to the other candidates to background check their opponents and disclose the finding. Waiting to after an election is far too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Richard Seager and others
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
Oct 21

am I seeing things or does neither the breezy, cheezy smile, nor the disheartening dark frown look very trustworthy? pawns on a board, but "we're not in it" (ht George Carlin). be well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Seager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture