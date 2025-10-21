Dunedin has just had its local elections and the main story is probably how Sophie Barker managed to win in an Aaron Hawkins style come from behind via the preferences shifted to you from candidates who have fallen out of the race before you. She was losing until the 13th iteration of these votes that move. But we will get back to that later, after I have had a good look at it.

In the meantime there is the man from Malaysia, who was just visiting Dunedin, but is now raised to its council. How the hell did that happen while National Party functionaries like Andrew Whiley got tipped out?

Damned if I know.

So who is Benedict Ong? He claims a lot for himself. This is the archive.org caching of his page as his own website is currently down for some reason.

Part of Ben Ong’s cached website on archive.org

Is it true? I doubt it. There are unfortunately a lot of Ben Ongs around. And some of them for sure are bankers.

Ben Ong, Citibank

But they for sure arn’t our Ben[edict] Ong.

As our Ben Ong is a Mixed Martial Arts fan. Which is an ideal analogy for successful investing. Supposedly…. Here’s some more info from his TikTok.

themmastyleinvestor

As you can see he’s the founder of Eduro Capital. Which is not a successful investment it would seem as it seems to be toast. Here’s the Virgin Islands arm. That’s where Tortola is.

Eduro Capital Tortola

That telephone number is a Thai one by the way. But getting back to MMA, well here’s Ben Ong again, this time I figure we have the right Ben Ong.

Ben Ong the MMA fighter

As you can see there he was born in Dunedin, Malaysia.

Dunedin you are being played badly here.

More to come.