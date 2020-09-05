The only politicians addressing the transgender attempts to send our societies back to a non-democratic form, with their attacks on women's rights everywhere, seem to be conservative politicians. So called (small l) liberal or socially progressive politicians are very noticeable in their absence and this is a blight on them. Will I ever vote for the left again? Not in its current form, no.

Senator Claire Chandler is very good here. Would I vote conservative (the Liberal party in Australia) for the first time if she was my local Senator? Yes I would, especially when the other side is just rotten to the core.