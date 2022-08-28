Plebeian Resistance

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Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
Aug 28, 2022

Roberts has been one of the few to speak out against the grand experiment from an early stage -- as have many One Nation representatives, notwithstanding some of the Party’s flaws.

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Fay
Aug 28, 2022

Yes,I saw this and I appreciated that he spoke out. He did in earlier times agree that the federal government should treat the Covid-19 vaccination as a matter of urgency and ensure that Australians are being vaccinated as fast as possible.

Fortunately, he has since changed his mind, probably influenced by Craig Kelly who was

sitting next to him, whose mind was changed by mining magnate Clive Palmer.

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