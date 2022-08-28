Senator Malcolm Roberts of the One Nation party seems to be holding an inquiry into the rollout of Covid Vaccines in Australia. The bit where he talks about the grandkids he expects at some stage (as he introduces Philp Altman) is why I would not want to be anywhere near the rollout of these vaccines over the last few years. I personally don’t believe in an eye for an eye in normal times, we need a civil society after all. But I’m guessing those family members who survived medical experimentation in the 1940s thought more along the lines of 20 eyes for an eye.

Covid vaccines are far from normal and there needs to be some justice served very soon otherwise the type of justice dished out will be very much along those lines.

Anyway here’s Malcolm’s Rumble

And I don’t advocate for any of One Nation’s policies for any of you woke who happen along this post but in this case he gets my full support.

I’d also like to retroactively trial Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner as well if anybody has a time machine as they were both, undoubtedly, war criminals. Vaccines are not and never have been medicines. They are a product of bio-warfare but Covid vaccines are the worst product of this industry ever.