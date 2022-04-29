When I happened past our local MP, Ingrid Leary, on our street yesterday I passed on my opinion (very politely) that it was time for the Labour Party to listen to the people rather than activists. I was somewhat affronted by her response which was a ‘question’ regarding if I’d put ‘poo’ on her car window. My wife and daughter’s reaction when I told them about it a few minutes later was “how rude”. I’m now thinking that it’s a little more than ‘rude’.

You see I was not in the slightest aware of this story from the day before;

The photo has her car near 90 “some street”. I guess that it’s Easther Cres and will check later today. That’s about 500 metres up the road from both us and her (I didn’t realize that she was a neighbour until the last few hours although I had seen her car around a few times in the last month or so).

This is a very respectable neighbourhood. There’s literally no way that any of our neighbours have done this, even the guy who sleeps rough nearby especially as he never walks past #90 (he walks down the street not up it). Plus as someone has commented that dog poo is from the same dog (and it’s far too big for our little one) so it had to be collected over a week or so. And her car is here something like once every 3-4 weeks at the most (yes she’s a carpetbagger).

Dirty politics? I think so. For more on this maybe we could ask this person, a transgender activist who set the police on me twice last year for some tweets that the Police, and my wife, found quite laughable (as of course I did as well). Spice is commenting on Ingrid’s facebook post about the “poo incident”.

So no I certainly did not do this Ingrid. But I’m equally certain that you know who did.

Update: is it shit or something that’s been made to look like shit? Why is grass, with roots intact, a feature of this shit?

Postscript: I hope that it has nothing to do with this, Ingrid being in the same Party.

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/just-called-jacinda-a-pos-to-her?s=w

1st May Update: the poop car is nowhere to be seen today but Ingrid and 3 mates just turned up in another small red car and got out and walked across the road (my sitting room overlooks such scenes). I’m reminded of this scene from the Hamburg Syndrome (do watch it if you get the chance);

Also note the spiderwebs on Ingrid’s window wipers. Almost as if her car had been in storage in someone’s barn for months.