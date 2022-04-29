Plebeian Resistance

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Gracchus's avatar
Gracchus
Apr 29, 2022

I obviously have no idea who did it. But damn that's hilarious. 🤣

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Apr 29, 2022

Polite protest. Imagine her response to a windshield broken or keys on the paint. Or say graffiti spray painted on the car. This ain't shit.

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