Shop safe
safe for Amazon
I know that CJ Hopkins has his issues with EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation) and I’m inclined to agree with him (soz Frank) so I’m going to provide the link here to the campaign so as you can read the full text but this is not a recommendation for EFF. If EFF wants my support they need to jump off the vaccine campaign very publically and stop stalking on Twitter.
But they are correct here, the Shop Safe campaign is an abomination and suits Amazon to a tee (as has the “Pandemic”) but will make it far more difficult for small traders. Link on graphic as normal.
A non-EFF link, and a better background, to this proposed Act is here
Ideal for Plutocrats, bad for buyers of goods and services. In keeping though with the lawless moment our "elected" Satraps enjoy. The Top 1% Own 32.1% of Total Wealth, Bottom 50% Own 2.5%. Bill Gates, Event 201, The Rockefeller Foundation - all of that is only in my head and does not exist in the real world, since I am a "crazy conspiracy theorist". The MSM urging them on,
relentlessly, every single day. Monetary Injections and Other Inoculations
The deep function of a ‘health emergency’ legitimised by perpetual programs of mandatory vaccine inoculations can only be grasped if placed in the relevant macro context, namely the terminal crisis of our mode of production. The causal sequence to bear in mind is: economic implosion – pandemic simulation – authoritarian offensive. Should it come to fruition, this paradigm shift would culminate in a totalitarian model of implosive capitalism, perhaps still thinly disguised as democracy but legitimized by the despotic management of global emergencies that are grotesquely disproportionate to any actual threat. As shown by the ‘Covid vaccine’ indoctrination campaigns, with attendant ‘anti-vax’ scapegoating, the totalitarian potential of mass propaganda is virtually limitless. For the first time in history, the blame for a treatment that does not work (at least not in the way we were promised) has been placed on those who do not use it.
Yet we must be mindful that today’s ideological violence comes as a reaction to a looming socioeconomic collapse whose magnitude has never been experienced before. The first shock was the 2007 credit crunch and following global recession. At that time, the bailing out of the financial sector led to the European debt crisis (2010-11), which turned Quantitative Easing (central bank programs of financial asset purchase) into the mother of all monetary policies. Since 2008, regular central bank distortion through QE injections has spawned an ultra-financialised regime of capitalist accumulation contingent on the creation of asset bubbles whose volatility resurfaced in mid-September 2019, with the liquidity trap in the Wall Street repo (repurchase agreement) loan market. This, in turn, cleared the way for Virus and the perverse logic of ‘pandemic capitalism,’ which allowed the top 1% to increase their wealth at record speed, while the middle classes are going missing. https://thephilosophicalsalon.com/red-pill-or-blue-pill-variants-inflation-and-the-controlled-demolition-of-society/
"Safe" is a Cultists' term.
The other day someone told me to "Stay safe". I told them that I preferred to "Stay effective".
Another term to only use mockingly "an abundance of caution". Have to work on a joke for that.
But yes to your point Rich, these rulemakers are the same wokists who want to (edit: virtue signal) push reuse and recycle.