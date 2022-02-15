I know that CJ Hopkins has his issues with EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation) and I’m inclined to agree with him (soz Frank) so I’m going to provide the link here to the campaign so as you can read the full text but this is not a recommendation for EFF. If EFF wants my support they need to jump off the vaccine campaign very publically and stop stalking on Twitter.

But they are correct here, the Shop Safe campaign is an abomination and suits Amazon to a tee (as has the “Pandemic”) but will make it far more difficult for small traders. Link on graphic as normal.

A non-EFF link, and a better background, to this proposed Act is here