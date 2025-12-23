Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
6d

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you too. You guys are a day ahead of us, so party hearty. The New Year's Eve I flew back to the states from Bali-doubled up on me. Still didn't get kiss from the beautiful lady on the flight back, just conversation. We did get some complimentary champagne from the air stewards, because so few were awake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Richard Seager and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6d

That is an insane article title! I would not read it, either. Joyous generic December holiday!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture