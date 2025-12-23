Silver, vaccinations & Merry Xmas
Two hoots
Silver is about to break 70USD and in doing so doubling in the last 6 months or so. After that I figure $120 is going to come pretty fast. But watch the downside when, or maybe if, reality overtakes sentiment (this is not financial advice).
Also make sure you keep it away from your government’s greedy hands.
In other news vaccinating boys attends to cervical cancer. No I have not read the story beneath this but why would I? The vaccine industry is insane.
Happy Xmas everyone. I hope yours is good and that mine goes ok…..
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you too. You guys are a day ahead of us, so party hearty. The New Year's Eve I flew back to the states from Bali-doubled up on me. Still didn't get kiss from the beautiful lady on the flight back, just conversation. We did get some complimentary champagne from the air stewards, because so few were awake.
That is an insane article title! I would not read it, either. Joyous generic December holiday!