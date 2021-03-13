Siouxsie Wiles has found out of my OIA in the UK to Edinburgh Napier University. And of course she's called me out to all her followers on Twitter adding the usual tropes as a defense to the plain fact that there is still no thesis. Nor do I have a date that the thesis was handed in. Either both or one of these facts is going to be relevant at some stage I figure. Why is this thesis so elusive?

Edinburgh Napier did not actually respond to any of my OIA questions. They only confirmed that they had awarded Siouxsie a PhD. But they gave no details whatsoever. My questions were more about her thesis (we're getting closer, but we havn't quite got there yet).

And if I was a little more defensive I'd probably feel a little worse for wear after reading Siouxsie's twitter diatribes aimed at me and her shortening of my name

(which let's be fair here, is just as sexist as calling someone 'Karen') as well as her own mentions of why I'm a sexist (because I'm a man?).

She also states that she has hardly even thought of me lately. Well you did Siouxsie - enough to mention me to your fans back in late January…

and to try and organize a pile on. I didn't notice until mid February. Which is when I put the OIA in. Why do you think that I put in the OIA, maybe it was because back in late January your attempts to legitimize that PhD off the back of a throwaway comment from one of your supposed supervisors, muddled in with an unreliable Guardian reporter's digs, didn't add up?

And I don't think that my article on your Bill Gates funds is conspiracy or conjecture either Siouxsie as I back it up with the actual funding. There is also this, ever so slightly, propagandistic 2016 video.

that mentions that sponsorship as current.

As I said to someone recently (was it a filmmaker?) Siouxsie can behave a little like a bully sometimes.

Maybe you should concentrate on your science, Siouxsie.

Oh and thanks for giving Georgia (aka Scout) the support that she so often seeks. But I wish she'd stop libeling me as I don't want to be tempted to head down to the solicitors. But you might like to tell her that one of the theories of Dr Debra Soh in her book, "The End of Gender" is that trans-men (ha, men, language aye?) find gay guys attractive and are attempting to put themselves in that frame for mating purposes*.

Hey it wasn't me who said that! (psst I'm not gay, Georgia).

One last thing. Or maybe two last things.

Why would I care if you had a PhD Shaun Hendy as it's completely irrelevant. Your (claimed, I havn't checked yet) qualifications are in mathematics. Despite getting your mug on TV and in the news media for expertise on pandemics, you have zero expertise. You're not trained in it, you don't know anything about pandemics. A little like Neil Ferguson in the UK (physics in his case). You're both pretenders but [I don't need an OIA](

to prove that. It could be said that I don't rate you but the more important bit Shaun is that I don't think that anybody else does either.

Siouxsie, you might not like it but Simon Thornley is better trained (are you trained at all?) in epidemics and pandemics than you are. I know, facts can be inconvenient can't they? Just like they are with the untested nature of mRNA vaccines. Or that lockdowns are exactly what you should not do. Or that masks are ineffective and that [you yourself](

held to this one not so long ago. But in fact I'd suggest that masks are very effective, for spreading bacteria. I'm sure that the 2009 Dr Fauci agrees. Why can we not deal in facts, Siouxsie?

Anyway I think that's enough of you Siouxsie for a while. Will probably come back to you at some stage though.....

.* yes I know, the logic is lacking.

Update: Shaun Hendy's thesis is easy enough to find.

And so that's an OIA on Shaun to find his thesis blown out of the water. Anybody know of any male scientist with an elusive thesis so that I can prove my credentials here? Preferably with [pink hair](https://i.snap.as/r0Umsgbu.png). And no Rhys McKinnon is not a scientist, but yes you can find his thesis fairly easily. His is on how ethics are not important at all. Handy if you're a transgender activist doing your best to push women out of their own sports, like he is.

#siouxsiewiles #siouxsiew @siouxsiew #phd #politics #woke