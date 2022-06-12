Plebeian Resistance

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YYR's avatar
YYR
Jun 12, 2022

America has not been capitalist in a long time. Markets are so distorted by regulations (73,000 pages last I heard), taxes, subsidies, social engineering, false information and kickbacks, plus the usual war-for-profit. Hell, you think a true market economy would pursue wind and solar farms? Would anyone have taken these poison jabs? I rest my case.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
Jun 12, 2022

"Left and right in some ways are constructs designed to keep you away from conversing with each other. Much like masks are designed for the same. Or the 2 metre separation rules. These are fundamentally anti-human policies."

Yes this! Beautifully said.

I believe the 2 metre separation rule has to do with our energetic fields, maybe from our hearts. (sorry I'm so vague!!)

I once went into the tiny Co-op I do some of my shopping at. (maybe a year ago) The young woman who I had not met before who was working there pulled her mask down when she noticed my upset. I'm easily readable.

My whole body let go and softened.

It's been a dastardly plan.

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