Slandermen speaks
There's a lot of substance here
Maybe slandermen would like to flesh this out below, not that it necessarily needs it. Or maybe not.
I agree with most of it. It’s pretty much what the left would have said maybe 20 years ago before it went crazy on identity politics. Or maybe before it was infiltrated by identity politics ‘activists’. And in some ways it’s possibly close to what much of the American right would say now. Left and right in some ways are constructs designed to keep you away from conversing with each other. Much like masks are designed for the same. Or the 2 metre separation rules. These are fundamentally anti-human policies.
I didn’t ask if I could put this up here so it may be removed.
America has not been capitalist in a long time. Markets are so distorted by regulations (73,000 pages last I heard), taxes, subsidies, social engineering, false information and kickbacks, plus the usual war-for-profit. Hell, you think a true market economy would pursue wind and solar farms? Would anyone have taken these poison jabs? I rest my case.
"Left and right in some ways are constructs designed to keep you away from conversing with each other. Much like masks are designed for the same. Or the 2 metre separation rules. These are fundamentally anti-human policies."
Yes this! Beautifully said.
I believe the 2 metre separation rule has to do with our energetic fields, maybe from our hearts. (sorry I'm so vague!!)
I once went into the tiny Co-op I do some of my shopping at. (maybe a year ago) The young woman who I had not met before who was working there pulled her mask down when she noticed my upset. I'm easily readable.
My whole body let go and softened.
It's been a dastardly plan.