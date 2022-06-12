Maybe slandermen would like to flesh this out below, not that it necessarily needs it. Or maybe not.

I agree with most of it. It’s pretty much what the left would have said maybe 20 years ago before it went crazy on identity politics. Or maybe before it was infiltrated by identity politics ‘activists’. And in some ways it’s possibly close to what much of the American right would say now. Left and right in some ways are constructs designed to keep you away from conversing with each other. Much like masks are designed for the same. Or the 2 metre separation rules. These are fundamentally anti-human policies.

I didn’t ask if I could put this up here so it may be removed.