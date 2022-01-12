Some are optimistic the vaccine war is over
But the investors have another view
Pfizer stock, off its peak but not that far off.
Astro Zeneca in similar territory.
And lastly Moderna, suffering a little more but not if you bought the stock before March 2020 in which case you’re basically outperforming #GME at this stage. Are the Apes vaccinated?
Obviously the war is not over. Sorry.
Even though I know that the monsters behind the curtain have gamed out the "new economy" and believe they have everything going just as planned (even though resetting the economy has been tried in history and has always failed miserably)... I still think things are not going to go the way they think they will. Human nature hasn't changed that much. Yet. That being said, the financial collapse of the entire world is possibly still coming. And I can't wait to see these numbers go to zero. I can only pray that I'm right... about the fat cats and engineers finding their suffering along with the rest of us in the end. Let Schwab and Gates eat the same "printed food" derived from waste that they want their "subjects" to eat.
People are either naive or desperate to cling onto any flimsy fairy tale.